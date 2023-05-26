Eight PO passport kendras to be open in Karnataka on Saturdays

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens can now look forward to swifter processing of passports, with the Regional Passport Office deciding to keep its Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) open on Saturdays too, at eight locations across the state. This will open up more slots for the public seeking appointments for passport interviews.

The POPSKs at Jalahalli (Bengaluru), Tumakuru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan and Vijayapura will remain open beginning this Saturday (May 27), Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Bengaluru, K Krishna, told TNIE.

“Karnataka will be able to provide an additional 514 appointments every Saturday through these POPSKs,” he said. This is in line with a directive by the External Affairs Ministry aimed at reducing the appointment cycle. “POPSKs across the country which have a long waiting period, and even Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in some cities which have a waiting period of more than a month, will function on Saturdays in future,” he said.

These eight kendras have been chosen as they have a very high waiting period for appointments, he said.

Krishna said one had to wait 24 days to get an appointment at Tumakuru POPSK, while it was 20 days at Mysuru and 19 days at Jalahalli.

The waiting period at Hassan is 16 days, Ballari 13, Bidar 9, Chikkaballapur and Vijayapura (8 each). The waiting time for appointments at PSKs in Bengaluru (Lalbagh & Marathahalli) is 15 days at present. “However, in the case of Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Belagavi PSKs, one can opt for tatkal appointments. Only Kalaburagi PSK does not have tatkal facility,” Krishna said.

The allotment of slots for postal appointments on Saturdays would be similar to those provided at POPSKs during weekdays, between 9.30 am and 3.30 pm, though offices are open till 6 pm.

