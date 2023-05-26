Fishermen vs Navy in Karwar: It’s peace for now  

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The Uttara Kannada district administration seems to have brokered peace between fishermen and Navy officials at the INS Kadamba Naval Base, at least for now. In a meeting convened by Prabhuling Kavalikatti, Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada, the fishermen made several complaints against the defence personnel. "Every time we go near their breakwaters, they snap our nets. We are all poor fishermen. We will incur huge losses if this continues," said Devraj Ambig, a fisherman leader from Majali. Raju Tandel, a fishermen leader said they are facing a lot of problems from the Naval authorities. "Even though the fishermen restrict themselves within the boundary marked by the Navy, they still face harassment. Even if there are mistakes by fishermen, the problem should be addressed by the coastal police and not the Navy personnel. The district administration should ensure this," he appealed to the Deputy Commissioner. The Navy officials, who attended the meeting, gave an assurance that they will not damage the nets of fishermen found in the waters near their boundary. The Navy personnel also tried to explain the reasons behind the fishermen being prevented from entering the waters close to the Naval base by citing security reasons. While Kavalikatti instructed the fishermen not to cross their prescribed borders for fishing, he also told the Navy not to be harsh on the fishermen. "If, by mistake, the fishermen enter the boundary of the Navy or the breakwaters the Navy has created, they should be sent back by telling them not to enter this region," he said. Several senior government officials, fishermen leaders like Vinayak Harikantra and several Navy officials attended the meeting. It may be recalled that the fishermen had written to the DC alleging harassment by the Navy. A meeting with the fishermen was also held at the INS Kadamba Naval Base recently.