ISRO set to launch NVS-01 navigation sat on May 29

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission carrying the NVS-01 satellite on May 29. The NVS-01 satellite is the first satellite to be launched as part of the NVS series of satellites under the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services.

NavIC, also known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), helps in providing information on accurate real-time positioning and timing. Its main objective is to help in real-time regional navigation across the country for both civilian and military purposes.

The NVS series of satellites is the second such series to be launched by NavIC. The first series, the IRNSS satellites, was launched between July 2013 and April 2018. The first series consisted of nine satellites, numbered IRNSS-1A to IRNSS-1I. The NVS series is meant to “supplement and augment” the first series of satellites, wherein some will replace the already existing satellites in their functioning.

There are a total of seven planned NVS satellites under the NVS series, which will feature second-generation capabilities. The NVS-01 is scheduled to launch on May 29, Monday, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. According to ISRO, the GSLV-F12 will deploy the 2,232kg satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, following which further maneuvers will be employed to ensure that it is taken to its intended orbit.

The NVS-01 will be launched to replace the previous series IRNSS-1G satellite in usage by NavIC for its short message broadcast services. In particular, the messaging services can be used to broadcast messages to those in rural areas where internet and cellular connectivity is non-existent. One of the uses of the messaging services is to broadcast cyclone and other weather warnings to fishermen.

Interestingly, the NVS-01 will also carry an indigenously-built atomic clock. The previous IRNSS satellite series had initially carried atomic clocks in the IRNSS-1A. However, these had failed due to several issues three years after launch.

The NVS-01 satellite is expected to have a longer lifespan and will carry a new indigenously-built atomic clock. Citizens who wish to witness the launch can register at https://lvg.shar.gov.in, and view the launch from the Launch View Gallery.

