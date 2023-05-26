JDS Vokkaliga vote up for grabs, BJP gains  

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vokkaliga vote, which was once cornered by the JDS, is drifting away. This election has shown that a portion of it has gone to Congress, but the big story is that the Vokkaliga vote has significantly gone to the BJP.

“The JDS Vokkaliga vote is melting. If we can get about 15 per cent of that vote, we can take our vote share beyond 50 per cent,’’ said former DyCM and Malleswaram MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan. He said that Vokkaliga support for the JDS is sliding, but not for the BJP, which has gained Vokkaliga votes. The JDS vote share of about 15 per cent is now available. “If we work effectively, we boost our vote share to an unassailable 50 per cent,” he said.

TNIE checked the statistics, and vote share numbers for the BJP showed a huge jump in 2023, compared to votes polled in 2018 in the Vokkaliga heartland of Old Mysuru. For example, in the Mandya district, votes jumped from 85,714 to 1,79,469. Constituency-wise, the biggest jump has been in Maddur, where votes shot up from 4,159 to 28,996 -- a seven-fold hike. Srirangapatna saw a four-fold increase -- from 11,326 to 42,306. In KR Pete, votes shot up from 9,819 to 38,151 -- again a four-fold leap. As a rule, in election after election in Mandya, the BJP would lose its deposit, and there was no surprise in that.

After the conclusion of the three-day Assembly session, Vidhana Soudha gets a facelift on Thursday

These figures are not accidental. In CM Siddaramaiah’s turf of Varuna, BJP votes nearly doubled, from 37,819 to 73,653. In Tumakuru’s Madhugiri, BJP’s votes went up from 2,911 to 15,612 -- a five-fold increase. In Koratgere, where Parameshwara contested, BJP’s votes doubled to 24,091.

Erstwhile Bangalore Rural district saw a similar trend. In Ramanagara, BJP’s votes trebled from 4,871 to 12,912; Doddaballapur showed a three-fold increase, from 27,612 to 85144; in Magadi, votes went up five-fold, from 4,419 to 20197 votes.

Ashwath Narayan’s analysis was supported by former BJP MLC Ashwath Narayana Gowda, who said, “Inadvertently, the increase in BJP’s Vokkaliga vote in many parts helped the Congress, but it is not a serious problem, because in the long run, we will gain as a party in these areas.” The BJP is seriously considering bringing in a Vokkaliga leader as party president or opposition leader, and the names of Ashwath Narayan, Shobha Karandlaje and R Ashoka are doing the rounds. CT Ravi’s name kept popping up for the party president’s post ever since he lost his assembly seat.

