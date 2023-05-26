Karnataka: 24 MLAs to take oath as ministers on 27th may, tentative list ready

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-four more MLAs will take oath as ministers in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony to be held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday at 11.45 am. Karnataka governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will administer the oath to the new ministers and his office has already been approached, CMO sources confirmed to TNIE.

Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and eight Cabinet-ranked ministers took oath at Kanteerava Stadium on May 20, leaving vacancies for 24 more to be added in the 34-member strong Council of Ministers. There is a guideline that the Council of Ministers should not exceed 15% of the total number of MLAs in the 224-member Assembly.

The distribution of portfolios is likely to be done soon after the swear-in ceremony. No minister will get more than one portfolio, while the rest of them will be with the Chief Minister, according to sources privy to the meetings in New Delhi on Thursday.

As pressure mounted on the Congress party high command with over 40 aspirants lobbying at various levels at the national capital, it was left with no other option than filling up all vacancies. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar landed in New Delhi on Wednesday and held several rounds of talks with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and KC Venugopal to finalise the names. Tentative lists have been drawn, subject to change on Friday.

On Thursday night, they huddled in the party’s war room and arrived at a decision to pick the 24 MLAs. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are expected to meet former AICC presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

In the meetings on Thursday, Shivakumar was against those who had not contributed to the party during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, this did go down well with the party high command, and in the interest of the party — especially with the 2024 LS polls — a decision was taken to tentatively shortlist the names (see box on P4), according to sources.

Shettar may get plan panel dy chief post

Sources in the CMO shared a tentative list of the probables with TNIE which is likely to be changed on Friday. Athani MLA Laxman Savadi, who joined Congress from BJP, senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad, MLC NS Boseraju and Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni were not included in one of the lists, but appeared on another. They are likely to be included when Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar meet the Gandhis on Friday. Leaders Ajay Singh, Nagendra, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Raghavendra Hitnal, MP Narendraswamy had also lobbied intensely, but their names are not on the lists.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar is likely to be appointed as deputy chairman of the State Planning Commission, sources said. They said legislators in Bengaluru who miss the cabinet berths will be appointed to boards and corporations, including the coveted BDA.

It is learnt that the high command tried to ensure each Lok Sabha seat has a minister besides the caste equation by offering one berth for four MLAs from a community, and this criterion applied to Lingayats (39 won), Vokkaligas (21), SC (22), ST (15), Kurubas (9), Muslims (9). Two senior leaders, one from Coastal Karnataka and another from Tumakuru, who refused the Speaker’s post, are unlikely to be inducted as ministers.

