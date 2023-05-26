Moral policing: Group threatens boy, girl in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: A girl and a boy from different faiths were reportedly threatened by a group of youths at a chat centre in the city on Wednesday evening. The video of the moral policing incident has gone viral.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police DL Nagesh told The New Indian Express that a case has been registered after the girl filed a complaint. The police have launched an inquiry and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Meanwhile, sources said the girl and the boy, who were classmates, were having snacks at the chat centre when the group barged in and threatened them with dire consequences. They warned the boy to keep away from the girl.

The sources said that an argument broke out between the youths and the girl when she and her friend came out of the chat centre. They attempted to assault the boy for ignoring their warning.

Nagesh said the preliminary investigation revealed that the boy is from Siddlaghatta and pursuing his studies in Chikkaballapur. The girl, who was his classmate, discontinued her studies and is now working in Bengaluru.

CHIKKABALLAPUR: A girl and a boy from different faiths were reportedly threatened by a group of youths at a chat centre in the city on Wednesday evening. The video of the moral policing incident has gone viral. Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police DL Nagesh told The New Indian Express that a case has been registered after the girl filed a complaint. The police have launched an inquiry and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Meanwhile, sources said the girl and the boy, who were classmates, were having snacks at the chat centre when the group barged in and threatened them with dire consequences. They warned the boy to keep away from the girl.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The sources said that an argument broke out between the youths and the girl when she and her friend came out of the chat centre. They attempted to assault the boy for ignoring their warning. Nagesh said the preliminary investigation revealed that the boy is from Siddlaghatta and pursuing his studies in Chikkaballapur. The girl, who was his classmate, discontinued her studies and is now working in Bengaluru.