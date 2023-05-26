Seniors in or out? Young Karnataka MLAs track cabinet talks

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: As the Congress high command, CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge finalised the list of ministers for cabinet expansion, MLAs who have won three to four times and new faces are closely tracking the developments.

The second-rung leaders are confident that the party will accommodate them if the seniors are not inducted as many including Jains, Uppara, and other backward communities are eyeing cabinet berths.

If Shivakumar blocks the entry of seniors like K Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa, Krishna Byre Gowda, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, who were vocal against him, it would pave the way for second-rung leaders. But sources said that Siddaramaiah may push to induct his close associates Mahadevappa, Venkatesh, Byre Gowda, KN Rajanna, Basavaraj Rayareddy, and Gundu Rao.

It is also learned that Siddaramaiah even said that he doesn’t want to be a symbolic chief minister, and insisted that veterans like Mahadevappa and Venkatesh, who had followed him from JDS, are in his cabinet. He is also firm on giving equal representation to all sections to keep them satisfied before the Lok Sabha elections. Dalits leaders have also urged Kharge and Siddaramaiah to give eight ministries to SC/STs.

Congress MLA SN Narayanaswamy said that the Congress high command is aware that the right community had no representation in the BJP government. He recalled there were over four ministers from the community in the SM Krishna and previous Congress governments. He hopes that he is given a berth from Mandya as he has won the Legislative Council polls, and had worked with N Chaluvarayaswamy to breach the JDS fortress. The ST community has also sought three berths and the Muslims three more.

