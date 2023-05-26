Home States Karnataka

Speaker’s post won’t hamper my work for people: Khader  

Asked if his role as the Speaker would limit his functions as an MLA which his supporters are fearing, Khader said he will make time for the people of his constituency and resolve their grievances.

Published: 26th May 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters and Congress leaders felicitate Speaker UT Khader in Mangaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Newly-appointed Assembly Speaker UT Khader, after being elected to the prestigious position, visited Mangaluru for the first time on Thursday. He assured that as an MLA he will continue to work for the people of his constituency which will not be impeded by his position as the Speaker.

Speaking to media persons, Khader said he will ensure that business in Assembly is transacted peacefully without any hatred among legislators. “There are many first-time MLAs. I will try to give them more opportunities to express themselves and raise the issues of people. We are also organising a three-day training camp for the newly-elected MLAs where they will be briefed about Assembly proceedings and their rights and duties,” he said.

Asked if his role as the Speaker would limit his functions as an MLA which his supporters are fearing, Khader said he will make time for the people of his constituency and resolve their grievances. “I will be available for the people and work for the development of my constituency while maintaining the dignity of the office of the Speaker. I hope my supporters will understand and cooperate,” he said. He mollified his supporters, who were unhappy that he was not given a ministerial berth, and said, “The Speaker is much bigger than a minister. A minister will be limited to one particular ministry, but all ministries come under the Speaker.”

Khader said he was picked as the Speaker by the Congress high command and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. 

“Although I am much junior, I have enough experience in politics with many things to learn,” he said.

