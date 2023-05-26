Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: NIA files FIR in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The case pertaining to threat calls made to Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari by a prisoner from Hindalga jail in Belagavi has taken a new turn with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launching an investigation after registering an FIR in Bengaluru.

Jayesh Kantha alias Jayesh Pujari, a double-murder convict from Mangaluru and prime accused in several other cases, allegedly called Gadkari’s office in Nagpur on January 14 and March 21 and threatened to plant a bomb there if the minister did not pay him Rs 100 crore. The Maharashtra police launched an investigation into it immediately.

The prisoner again made three phone calls to the minister’s public relations office in Nagpur on March 21 demanding Rs 10 crore. He also threatened to harm the minister if the money was not paid. The Nagpur police tightened security at Gadkari’s residence and offices and launched an investigation after registering a case.

As part of their investigation, the Nagpur police visited the Hindalga jail and took Jayesh into custody after interrogation on March 28. A cell phone and two SIM cards were seized from him and he was shifted to Nagpur jail.

It is learnt that Jayesh confessed that he was in touch with four people from Bengaluru who have “connections” with a terrorist outfit.

In his phone calls, he had stated that he is a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Thus, the Maharashtra police shared this information with NIA. Sleuths of NIA have registered an FIR against the four people named by Jayesh.

