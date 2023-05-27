Slain BJP worker Praveen Nettaru's wife loses job with change of Karnataka government 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Nutana Kumari, wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has been relieved from her temporary post soon after the new government took charge.

An order has been issued relieving her from the post of Senior Assistant (Group C). Her last working day was May 22.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nutana Kumari said that state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has assured her to get her job back and she is hopeful to be reinstated in the same post.

After Praveen Nettaru was brutally hacked to death by PFI terrorists on July 26 last year, state BJP chief Nalin had assured Nutana of providing a government job on compassionate grounds. The then government led by Basavaraj Bommai appointed her on a contract basis on September 22 last year at his office in Bengaluru and later was posted at Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner's office in Mangaluru based on her request. She had reported to duty on October 14. The appointment order clearly said that the post exists until further orders.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has also said that he will recommend the government to reappoint Nutana.

MANGALURU: Nutana Kumari, wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has been relieved from her temporary post soon after the new government took charge. An order has been issued relieving her from the post of Senior Assistant (Group C). Her last working day was May 22. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nutana Kumari said that state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has assured her to get her job back and she is hopeful to be reinstated in the same post. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After Praveen Nettaru was brutally hacked to death by PFI terrorists on July 26 last year, state BJP chief Nalin had assured Nutana of providing a government job on compassionate grounds. The then government led by Basavaraj Bommai appointed her on a contract basis on September 22 last year at his office in Bengaluru and later was posted at Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner's office in Mangaluru based on her request. She had reported to duty on October 14. The appointment order clearly said that the post exists until further orders. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has also said that he will recommend the government to reappoint Nutana.