24 sworn-in to Karnataka cabinet, decision on guarantees next month

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, with a full-fledged 34-member cabinet under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, came into existence with the induction of 24 new ministers here on Saturday. The chief minister claimed this to be a record of sorts in forming a full-fledged cabinet within 15 days of declaration of results of the Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah told reporters that the full-fledged cabinet has been formed to deliver good governance with an impetus on implementing the five guarantees the Congress promised to the people of Karnataka.

However, Siddaramaiah said: “The five guarantees will be tabled in the next cabinet meeting in June. The modalities to implement them will be discussed.”

Mix of new & old faces

The new faces among them are B Nagendra, Madhu Bangarappa, Byarathi Suresh, Mankala Vaidya, KN Rajanna and lone woman minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

“People were disgusted with the struggles of a one-upmanship government (referring to BJP’s) and witnessed the helplessness of a CM (Basavaraj Bommai) making trips to Delhi for cabinet expansion...today they are witnessing a bold, full-fledged and stable government,” a CMO release claimed.

Siddaramaiah said his cabinet is a mix of new and old faces, but no one who won for the first time as MLA has been inducted. Asked why Kodagu, Haveri, Hassan, Kolar and Chikkamagaluru districts have not been represented, he said there are no seniors and most of them are first-time MLAs from Congress. He said Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttaranga Shetty, who missed the berth at the last minute, has been convinced to accept the Deputy Speaker’s post.

The new cabinet struck a balance in terms of caste equation by allotting berths proportionate to the number of MLAs who won from the respective communities, also providing region-wise representation and recognising smaller communities.

Except for veterans, others like Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna are likely to be nominated to boards and corporations. Other seniors like NA Haris and M Krishnappa may be considered for the BDA chairman’s post.

Also conspicuous was the exclusion of ex-CM N Dharam Singh’s son, Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh. He may also get some significant post, sources said. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted, “I thank @kharge, @RahulGandhi, @siddaramaiah and @DKShivakumar for giving me the opportunity to serve as Minister for Health & Family Welfare.”

