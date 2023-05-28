Full-fledged govt in place; it’s time to set priorities right

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government broke a recent political trend by filling up all the 34 cabinet berths in the first ministry expansion. Within a week after the CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took the oath with eight ministers, 24 ministers — all cabinet rank — were inducted into the ministry, making it a full-fledged government to hit the ground running within 15 days of getting the majority.

It is a positive development and also a reflection of confidence in the Congress camp. In the BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai, a few berths were kept vacant till the end. Normally, a few cabinet berths are kept vacant to keep aspirants guessing and quell any possible dissent.

This time, too, there will be some disgruntlement among those who failed to make it, especially seniors who have been loyal to the party for decades.

The party seems to be confident in dealing with the discontent. However, by not giving any scope for

further lobbying and keeping its leaders guessing, the party is sending out a clear message that it wants to go full throttle from the start as the 2024 polls will be its first major test.

The party’s central leadership — especially AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and the team — handled everything from the poll strategy to the election of CM and DyCM besides the ministry expansion deftly, and is confident of handling discontent, too.

Now the challenge before the government, especially the ministers, is to get their priorities right. Accelerating the development engine should be their focus. They need to be wary about political frictions with opposition parties. They also need to be cautious about raking up controversial issues that can derail the government’s development agenda. Such occurrences could impact impressions of the public that is looking for a positive change.

The government may be well within its rights to relook at the previous regime’s policies, but that should not appear to be political vengeance.

Now that the elections are over and people have given Congress a convincing mandate, the government needs to focus on delivering on the five guarantees it promised during the poll campaign. Given the magnitude of the guarantee programmes and funds required, it may take some time to work out modalities and roll them out for the beneficiaries. It is high time the government came up with detailed explanations to reassure people on the realities involved. With opposition party leaders openly asking people not to pay the power bills (one of the guarantees is free 200 units of power), it may lead to a chaotic situation if the authorities fail to clarify and take people into confidence.

While the implementation of five guarantees is a big challenge, the government also has to look beyond those schemes. The new ministers have to come up with innovative ideas and programmes to maintain Namma Bengaluru’s edge in the IT/BT and start-up sectors and attract investors while ensuring that the city’s infrastructure keeps pace with its growth. There is an urgent need to generate employment opportunities in tier-two cities, especially in regions like Kalyan Karnataka which have a good number of educational institutions, but lack employment opportunities.

More importantly, the government needs to restart all the works that have been stopped after it came to power and bring in a transparent system to award the contracts and monitor their execution. Corruption and the “40 % commission” were among the major issues and the Congress government needs to bring in visible changes so people do not get the impression that it continued with what it had opposed before the elections.

An independent experts committee, consisting of prominent persons with an impeccable track record can be constituted to evaluate works, ensure quality maintenance, and judicious use of funds.

Team Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have their hands full. They do not have much time as they want to replicate their assembly poll success at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress has set a target of winning 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Even the state’s ministry expansion is said to have been done keeping that goal in mind. But a lot depends on the quality and performance of governance. The expectations are high. Mere political rhetoric won’t work. The work has to start on the ground. And the time starts now…

