Jumbo tramples Hakki Pikki woman to death in Bannerghatta forest  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribal community, identified as Nagamma (45), was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the forests of the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) on Saturday afternoon. The place where the incident occurred is under the control and management of the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP).

The Hakki Pikki colony adjoins the national park and many of its residents have been appointed by the forest department and the zoo management. According to BBP officials, Nagamma was the mother of Kumara, a watcher working with the zoo since a year. Kumara works as a night elephant watcher, whose task is to ensure that wild elephants do not wander into the zoo area during night hours.

Zoo officials said that Nagamma was passing through the forest patch to visit her son with food when the incident occurred. “It is unfortunate that such an incident has happened. Due compensation will be given to the family of the deceased, in coordination with the forest department,” said BBP officials.

The forest officials are not ruling out the possibility that there were other tribals, who were walking with her. “There were 3-4 people. While the rest escaped, she could not. The elephant population in BNP and the surrounding areas is rising. A healthy wandering population is always sighted. The forest patch is also home to other wildlife, including tigers. We constantly keep telling locals and the tribals not to pass through the forest patch for safety reasons, but they do not listen,” said a forest official.

Many wild elephants are seen wandering close to the elephant habitat of the zoo, including tuskers seeking females. “There have been incidents where elephants have come in close proximity with farmers too. This is the second incident inside the zoo premises, after the death of veterinarian Dr Vishwanath,” recollected a forest official.

BENGALURU: A woman belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribal community, identified as Nagamma (45), was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the forests of the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) on Saturday afternoon. The place where the incident occurred is under the control and management of the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). The Hakki Pikki colony adjoins the national park and many of its residents have been appointed by the forest department and the zoo management. According to BBP officials, Nagamma was the mother of Kumara, a watcher working with the zoo since a year. Kumara works as a night elephant watcher, whose task is to ensure that wild elephants do not wander into the zoo area during night hours. Zoo officials said that Nagamma was passing through the forest patch to visit her son with food when the incident occurred. “It is unfortunate that such an incident has happened. Due compensation will be given to the family of the deceased, in coordination with the forest department,” said BBP officials. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The forest officials are not ruling out the possibility that there were other tribals, who were walking with her. “There were 3-4 people. While the rest escaped, she could not. The elephant population in BNP and the surrounding areas is rising. A healthy wandering population is always sighted. The forest patch is also home to other wildlife, including tigers. We constantly keep telling locals and the tribals not to pass through the forest patch for safety reasons, but they do not listen,” said a forest official. Many wild elephants are seen wandering close to the elephant habitat of the zoo, including tuskers seeking females. “There have been incidents where elephants have come in close proximity with farmers too. This is the second incident inside the zoo premises, after the death of veterinarian Dr Vishwanath,” recollected a forest official.