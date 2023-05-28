Laxmi Hebbalkar reaps benefits of remaining loyal to Grand Old Party 

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The lone woman in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar is a popular figure in Belagavi district. Born in a small village, Chikka Hattiholi, in Khanapur taluk in 1975, she has seen many political ups and downs.

One of the five siblings, she hails from an agriculture family and also married an agriculturist-businessman Ravindra Hebbalkar from Khanapur. She started her social work quite young and entered politics by joining Congress 19 years ago. Recognising her organising skills, the party appointed her Belagavi District Congress president and later KPCC women’s wing president.

She first contested the Assembly election from the Belagavi Rural constituency in 2013, but lost. She dusted herself up and prepared for the Lok Sabha polls next year, contesting against the formidable late Union minister Suresh Angadi, and lost again.

Despite losing two successive elections, she continued to work in the constituency, building an excellent bond with people. It paid off in the next elections in 2018 and she defeated her nearest rival from BJP by 51,680 votes. This was the biggest victory for any Congress candidate in Belagavi district till then.

It is said Hebbalkar was one of the MLAs approached by BJP to switch over in 2019. Then, 17 legislators – including Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi – quit the JDS-Congress coalition and joined BJP, helping it form the government led by BS Yediyurappa. In the meantime, her rivalry with Ramesh started to grow, hitting the headlines over the election of a chairman to PLD bank in Belagavi in 2018.

Laxmi, a staunch follower of Deputy CM DK Shivkumar, succeeded in getting her younger brother Channaraj Hattiholi elected an MLC during the election from local bodies.

