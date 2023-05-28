Mantri matrix: Many top Congress netas in Karnataka fume

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU : Are Chief Minister Siddaramaiah days of non-dissidence over? His latest cabinet expansion has left many senior Congress leaders, including BK Hariprasad, smarting. Speculation is rife over the next move by Hariprasad, who was an AICC general secretary for over a decade and a united opposition’s official candidate for deputy chairman Rajya Sabha in 2020. Despite his clarification that “I don’t come from a rented house, but I come from my own house”, many say that all is not well within the Grand Old Party.

The list of those who missed the bus includes once-powerful ministers like RV Deshpande, TB Jayachandra, Basavraj Rayareddy, M Krishnappa and Tanveer Sait. The CM has also left out Laxman Savadi, who joined from BJP, and Shivalinge Gowda, who defected from JDS.

When contacted, Krishnappa said he does not want to comment now, while his followers expressed their displeasure openly. Tanveer Sait’s followers in Mysuru too said they were disappointed.

While Hariprasad’s supporters blamed some leaders within Congress, Krishnappa’s supporters openly pointed fingers at DK Shivakumar. Differences between Krishnappa, a Vokkaliga, and Shivakumar have been only growing. In 2018, just two months before the polls, Shivakumar chose not to invite Krishnappa to a function in Mandya, though the latter was a cabinet minister.

In defence, Siddaramaiah said, “We didn’t make first-time MLAs ministers.’’ But that was no consolation for the seasoned heavyweights. Shivakumar rushed to pacify unhappy legislators, saying, “Please wait, we will accommodate you.”

Siddaramaiah has always claimed that he ran a dissidence-free government from 2013-18. But that may not be the case this time and voices of dissent can be heard quite loud. The new government is facing problems at a time when opposition parties are attacking it over the implementation of five guarantees.

‘Supporters don’t want me to accept Dy Speaker’s post’

Siddaramaiah not accommodating Puttaranaga Shetty too came under fire and one of his supporters, Chandrashekar, threatened to commit suicide in front of the Congress office. In a video that has gone viral, Chandrashekar said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, top party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar will be responsible if he commits suicide.

Shetty, who is a four-time MLA, has been offered the Deputy Speaker’s post. But that is an insult, Chandrashekar said. Shetty’s supporters and community members protested in Chamarajanagar and Kollegal, accusing the Congress of betraying the community.

Shetty said Siddaramaiah wanted him to accept the Deputy Speaker’s position, but many of his supporters did not want him to take it up. “I will decide soon and inform the chief minister,” he added.

