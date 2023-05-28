Home States Karnataka

Praveen Nettaru’s wife will be reinstated, says Siddaramaiah

After Nettaru was hacked to death, then CM Basavaraj Bommai appointed her as senior assistant at his office in Bengaluru on a contractual basis on September 22 last.

Published: 28th May 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Nettaru. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that the state government will 
reappoint Praveen Nettaru’s wife Nuthana Kumari as an employee. Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was murdered on July 26 last at Bellare in Sullia taluk. Siddaramaiah tweeted, “The tenure of temporary contract employees appointed by the previous government gets automatically cancelled once the new government is elected... It is not just with Praveen Nettar’s wife but also with 150 other contract staff. There is no role of our government in this... We will consider this as a special case and reappoint her.”
The order of relieving Kumari as senior assistant (Group C) was issued recently and her last working day was May 22.

Earlier, Kumari told TNSE that BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel had promised to get her job back and she was hopeful that she will be reinstated soon. After Nettaru was hacked to death, then CM Basavaraj Bommai appointed her as senior assistant at his office in Bengaluru on a contractual basis on September 22 last.

Later she was sent to the section handling chief minister’s relief works at Dakshina Kannada DC’s office in Mangaluru based on her request. She joined on October 14. The appointment order clearly stated that her employment will be till the tenure of the CM ends or until further orders. Kateel on Saturday accused the government of resorting to vendetta politics. 

