Siddaramaiah may keep Finance, DKS B’luru devpt, many seniors unhappy

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will keep Finance, Intelligence and other critical unallotted portfolios, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to be allotted two plum portfolios of Water Resources and Bengaluru Development.

Although the final list of portfolios alloted to 34 ministers (including 24 sworn in on Saturday) has not been released, sources said Dr G Parameshwara will be given Home portfolio; MB Patil, Industries; KJ George, Energy; Krishna Byregowda, Revenue; Priyank Kharge, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj; Dr HC Mahadevappa, Social Welfare; KH Muniyappa, Food & Civil Supplies; Ramalinga Reddy, Transport; Dr Sharanprakash Patil, Higher Education; Madhu Bangarappa, Primary & Secondary Education; Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health & Family Welfare; KN Rajanna, Cooperation; and Laxmi Hebbalkar, Women & Child Welfare.

However, the list may be changed at the last minute as some senior ministers are unhappy with the portfolios allotted to them. Several ministers expressed their displeasure at the Cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon after the swearing-in ceremony.

The TNSE late Saturday night learnt that the final list of portfolios has not yet reached the governor’s office for formal approval. Meanwhile, several lists started doing the rounds on social media, which the Congress dubbed as ‘fake’.

