Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah may keep Finance, DKS B’luru devpt, many seniors unhappy

The TNSE late Saturday night learnt that the final list of portfolios has not yet reached the governor’s office for formal approval.

Published: 28th May 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and newly inducted ministers after the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shashidhar B

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will keep Finance, Intelligence and other critical unallotted portfolios, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to be allotted two plum portfolios of Water Resources and Bengaluru Development.

Although the final list of portfolios alloted to 34 ministers (including 24 sworn in on Saturday) has not been released, sources said Dr G Parameshwara will be given Home portfolio; MB Patil, Industries; KJ George, Energy; Krishna Byregowda, Revenue; Priyank Kharge, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj; Dr HC Mahadevappa, Social Welfare; KH Muniyappa, Food & Civil Supplies; Ramalinga Reddy, Transport; Dr Sharanprakash Patil, Higher Education; Madhu Bangarappa, Primary & Secondary Education; Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health & Family Welfare; KN Rajanna, Cooperation; and Laxmi Hebbalkar, Women & Child Welfare.

However, the list may be changed at the last minute as some senior ministers are unhappy with the portfolios allotted to them. Several ministers expressed their displeasure at the Cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon after the swearing-in ceremony.

The TNSE late Saturday night learnt that the final list of portfolios has not yet reached the governor’s office for formal approval. Meanwhile, several lists started doing the rounds on social media, which the Congress dubbed as ‘fake’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp