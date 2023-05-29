13 years after being dumped, iron ore leaves from Karwar Port for China  

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Thirteen years after it was dumped in Karwar Port, the iron ore from here is now headed for China. Around 37,320 metric tons of iron ore of the total 1.15 metric tons seized by the forest department is now China-bound after the material was auctioned, following permission by a local court.

The iron ore was seized way back in 2010 and was stocked in Karwar, where about 50,000 metric tons of it was reportedly stolen the following year. A case was registered and mining firms had approached local courts to dispose of the remaining ore. A court recently ordered the auction of 32,000 metric tons of the ore. However, despite the order, not many came forward to buy the material stocked here.

Recently, a Maharastra-based company evinced interest and was awarded the tender to procure a mound of iron ore, which was additionally little more than 7,000 metric tons. The company also has an export licence and has already begun exporting to China.

“Not all the mineral has been auctioned. Only that belonging to the company Raj Mahal Mining has been exported, while the ore belonging to Vedanta group is yet to be exported,” C Swamy, Director, Department of Port Karwar told The News Indian Express.

He said that only the iron ore in Karwar is being exported, while that in Belekere will remain there until the matter is resolved in court. Accordingly, iron ore was shipped to China on May 22, 2023, aboard the ship ‘MV Notos Ventura’. The remaining two mounds of iron ore belonging to Vedanta group will be disposed of once the company pays the required fees.

Export of iron ore from Karwar began in 2003, and the same continued until 2010. Based on a complaint in 2010, that the illegally mined ore was being exported from the port, the entire activity came to a grinding halt after the forest department and the Department of Mines and Geology seized 18 mounds of the ore, measuring about 50 metric tons. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which enforced a total ban on iron ore export until October 2020, when it was lifted.

KARWAR: Thirteen years after it was dumped in Karwar Port, the iron ore from here is now headed for China. Around 37,320 metric tons of iron ore of the total 1.15 metric tons seized by the forest department is now China-bound after the material was auctioned, following permission by a local court. The iron ore was seized way back in 2010 and was stocked in Karwar, where about 50,000 metric tons of it was reportedly stolen the following year. A case was registered and mining firms had approached local courts to dispose of the remaining ore. A court recently ordered the auction of 32,000 metric tons of the ore. However, despite the order, not many came forward to buy the material stocked here. Recently, a Maharastra-based company evinced interest and was awarded the tender to procure a mound of iron ore, which was additionally little more than 7,000 metric tons. The company also has an export licence and has already begun exporting to China.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Not all the mineral has been auctioned. Only that belonging to the company Raj Mahal Mining has been exported, while the ore belonging to Vedanta group is yet to be exported,” C Swamy, Director, Department of Port Karwar told The News Indian Express. He said that only the iron ore in Karwar is being exported, while that in Belekere will remain there until the matter is resolved in court. Accordingly, iron ore was shipped to China on May 22, 2023, aboard the ship ‘MV Notos Ventura’. The remaining two mounds of iron ore belonging to Vedanta group will be disposed of once the company pays the required fees. Export of iron ore from Karwar began in 2003, and the same continued until 2010. Based on a complaint in 2010, that the illegally mined ore was being exported from the port, the entire activity came to a grinding halt after the forest department and the Department of Mines and Geology seized 18 mounds of the ore, measuring about 50 metric tons. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which enforced a total ban on iron ore export until October 2020, when it was lifted.