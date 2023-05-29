70-year-old woman raped by two men in Karnataka's Kunigal

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by two caste-Hindu men at Shettigehalli in Kunigal taluk a week ago, with the incident coming to light only on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad said that the incident occurred on the night of May 21, and an FIR was filed against the accused on Saturday. Meanwhile, the accused remain at large.

The accused, identified as Rajesha and Manjunatha, are in their forties, and hail from Kunigal town. They had arrived at the survivor’s place, along with her son-in-law, to attend her granddaughter’s wedding.

The accused had consumed liquor, along with the survivor’s son-in-law, and are alleged to have committed the crime in an inebriated state, before fleeing.

Meanwhile, the septuagenarian was admitted to a government hospital and her situation is stable. She also underwent a medical test. Following a complaint by the son-in-law of the woman, Kunigal police registered a case.



