Home States Karnataka

All vacancies will be filled soon: DyCM D K Shivakumar

It may be recalled that soon after taking charge, minister Priyank Kharge had said there are 2.5 lakh vacancies in the government and they would be filled up soon.

Published: 29th May 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday promised to sort out the employment issue in the state, claiming it was a priority for his government. Emerging from a meeting with Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation staffers, where they requested that the many existing vacancies be filled up, Shivakumar assured them that not only their department, but other department vacancies too would be filled up. 

It may be recalled that soon after taking charge, minister Priyank Kharge had said there are 2.5 lakh vacancies in the government and they would be filled up soon. Asked about it, Kharge told TNIE,  “This is something we have promised in our manifesto, and even during meetings, our party leaders have stressed that they will honour it.’’ 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM Shivakumar, at the recent cabinet meeting, had informed ministers that regardless of portfolios, all the existing vacancies and backlogs need to be filled up. Asked about the timeline, he said a process has to be followed while filling up vacancies, which includes advertising, holding of examinations and other mandatory exercises for recruitment, and they have to follow it.

He said that after the recent sub-inspector recruitment scam, there is an air of disillusionment and therefore, while we ensure that the vacancies are filled up, we need to ascertain that all processes are complete. Kharge had earlier said the government will review the bills of the previous government that “do not create employment’’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D K Shivakumar Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp