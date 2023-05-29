Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah seeks report on water contamination in Raichur

Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked officials to send water samples to labs for testing.

Published: 29th May 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three days after a three-year-old boy died after consuming contaminated drinking water at Rekalmardi, Devadurga taluk, Raichur district, two more persons fell ill on Sunday. At least 34 people from the village who have fallen ill drinking the contaminated water were still being treated at government hospitals in Devadurga taluk on Sunday.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked officials to send water samples to labs for testing. He also told them to conduct a health checkup of the villagers. He directed the zilla panchayat chief executive officer to provide compensation to the family of the deceased. He spoke to the CEO over phone and directed him to take immediate action to supply clean drinking water to the villagers.

He asked officials to conduct an inquiry and submit him a report. He also asked them to visit Rekalmardi immediately and conduct a comprehensive inspection. He told officials to close all contaminated water sources. “All measures should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Apart from Rekalmardi, 25 villagers at Gorebal in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district have also fallen ill after drinking contaminated water over the last three days. The water samples from Gorebal have been sent for testing after villagers complained of vomiting and loose motions, said the Raichur DHO. Laboratory reports of the samples from Rekalmardi revealed that the water was “unfit” for drinking, he added.

The people in both Rekalmardi and Gorebal had consumed water supplied through taps installed by the local panchayats. Over 60 people from the two villages have taken ill over the last few days. Those with serious health problems from Rekalmardi were admitted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, while others are being treated at the local PHC, sources said.

People in Rekalmardi largely depended on tap water or private borewells as all the RO plants installed at the village by local authorities are not working, sources said. Some local residents said the underground water pipeline that supplies water to the villagers in Rekalmardi had burst some time ago and the tap water got mixed with drain water. In June last year, five persons had died and a large number of people suffered health problems in Raichur district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Drinking water issues
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp