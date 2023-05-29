CM Siddaramaiah seeks report on water contamination in Raichur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after a three-year-old boy died after consuming contaminated drinking water at Rekalmardi, Devadurga taluk, Raichur district, two more persons fell ill on Sunday. At least 34 people from the village who have fallen ill drinking the contaminated water were still being treated at government hospitals in Devadurga taluk on Sunday.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked officials to send water samples to labs for testing. He also told them to conduct a health checkup of the villagers. He directed the zilla panchayat chief executive officer to provide compensation to the family of the deceased. He spoke to the CEO over phone and directed him to take immediate action to supply clean drinking water to the villagers.

He asked officials to conduct an inquiry and submit him a report. He also asked them to visit Rekalmardi immediately and conduct a comprehensive inspection. He told officials to close all contaminated water sources. “All measures should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Apart from Rekalmardi, 25 villagers at Gorebal in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district have also fallen ill after drinking contaminated water over the last three days. The water samples from Gorebal have been sent for testing after villagers complained of vomiting and loose motions, said the Raichur DHO. Laboratory reports of the samples from Rekalmardi revealed that the water was “unfit” for drinking, he added.

The people in both Rekalmardi and Gorebal had consumed water supplied through taps installed by the local panchayats. Over 60 people from the two villages have taken ill over the last few days. Those with serious health problems from Rekalmardi were admitted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, while others are being treated at the local PHC, sources said.

People in Rekalmardi largely depended on tap water or private borewells as all the RO plants installed at the village by local authorities are not working, sources said. Some local residents said the underground water pipeline that supplies water to the villagers in Rekalmardi had burst some time ago and the tap water got mixed with drain water. In June last year, five persons had died and a large number of people suffered health problems in Raichur district.

BENGALURU: Three days after a three-year-old boy died after consuming contaminated drinking water at Rekalmardi, Devadurga taluk, Raichur district, two more persons fell ill on Sunday. At least 34 people from the village who have fallen ill drinking the contaminated water were still being treated at government hospitals in Devadurga taluk on Sunday. Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked officials to send water samples to labs for testing. He also told them to conduct a health checkup of the villagers. He directed the zilla panchayat chief executive officer to provide compensation to the family of the deceased. He spoke to the CEO over phone and directed him to take immediate action to supply clean drinking water to the villagers. He asked officials to conduct an inquiry and submit him a report. He also asked them to visit Rekalmardi immediately and conduct a comprehensive inspection. He told officials to close all contaminated water sources. “All measures should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from Rekalmardi, 25 villagers at Gorebal in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district have also fallen ill after drinking contaminated water over the last three days. The water samples from Gorebal have been sent for testing after villagers complained of vomiting and loose motions, said the Raichur DHO. Laboratory reports of the samples from Rekalmardi revealed that the water was “unfit” for drinking, he added. The people in both Rekalmardi and Gorebal had consumed water supplied through taps installed by the local panchayats. Over 60 people from the two villages have taken ill over the last few days. Those with serious health problems from Rekalmardi were admitted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, while others are being treated at the local PHC, sources said. People in Rekalmardi largely depended on tap water or private borewells as all the RO plants installed at the village by local authorities are not working, sources said. Some local residents said the underground water pipeline that supplies water to the villagers in Rekalmardi had burst some time ago and the tap water got mixed with drain water. In June last year, five persons had died and a large number of people suffered health problems in Raichur district.