DKS meets Ramalinga, but minister still miffed 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the 34-member full cabinet led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came into existence, hectic parleys were held to pacify senior cabinet member Ramalinga Reddy, who is said to be unhappy with the portfolio allocated to him, though it has not been made public yet.

His followers had asked him to quit all party posts in protest, which made the chief minister intervene. First, Siddaramaiah spoke to Reddy and later, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called on the minister at his residence and held discussions for hours.

Emerging from the meeting, Shivakumar said, “As party president and Ramalinga Reddy as working president, we discussed many issues related to the party. If we had gone to another party, we could have got higher positions. However, we have not left as the disciplined soldiers of the party. We are bound by the decision of the party.”

Later in the evening, Shivakumar met Siddaramaiah and passed on the message that Reddy was still not convinced with his portfolio. The two decided to appeal to Reddy to continue with the post for a while with the promise of a better portfolio later.

Sources said Reddy was allotted transport, though he wanted Bengaluru development that is said to have been taken by Shivakumar. Now, Reddy is likely to get an additional portfolio, the sources added. Meanwhile, the newly-appointed ministers returned to their Assembly constituencies to a rousing welcome. Top police officers, including Kamal Pant and Ravi D Channannanavar, called on Dr G Parameshwara and greeted him.

The list of portfolios allotted to the ministers has reached the governor’s office and is likely to be released on Monday, sources told TNIE.

