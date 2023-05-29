Pressure mounts on Siddaramaiah government to get guarantee schemes going

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new Congress government is coming under a great deal of pressure with regard to implementation of the five guarantees the party has promised the people of Karnataka, which helped it wrest power from the BJP.

Already, there is a buzz on social media and certain web portals are speculating on the yardstick and criteria the government will apply to select beneficiaries. Some people have also started thronging government offices to get their BPL cards and Aadhaar done, in the hope of getting the benefits.

Working out the modalities and fixing the criteria with a bar for the beneficiaries would be a daunting task, and if the government errs, it is likely to face a backlash in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to political pundits.

“We should strive sincerely to ensure the guarantees reach the people. The mistakes of the past should not be repeated this time,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Sunday. According to him, Rs 50,000 crore per annum is needed to implement all the guarantees, including 200 units of free electricity, Rs 2,000 to women heads of every family, Rs 3,000 for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders, 10kg of free rice per head for BPL families, and free travel in government buses for women.

The BJP has already started mounting pressure, with former minister M P Renukacharya giving a call to people not to pay electricity bills. JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy attacked Siddaramaiah, saying the CM should ensure the guarantees to “all the people” of the state. “I will pick up from these guarantees as the Congress has come to power on these promises,” he had stated.

In some places, people have started resisting paying electricity bills, resulting in clashes with Escom staffers. Minister Eshwar Khandre on Sunday told reporters that households which do not use beyond 200 units of electricity are eligible for the guarantee, and need not pay the bill for June. Dr G Parameshwara, meanwhile, said the government is likely to set up a committee to steer the schemes.

Meanwhile, officials who are working out the modalities are likely to present them to the government at the next cabinet meeting, likely on June 1. “If they can implement 60 per cent of the guarantees, it will be fine. We are in a no hurry as we have pinned hopes on Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who are very big leaders,” remarked Thimmegowda from KR Nagar, who drives a cab to eke out a living in Bengaluru. Many like him are eagerly waiting for the government to implement the guarantees, and to see the criteria it will fix.

BENGALURU: The new Congress government is coming under a great deal of pressure with regard to implementation of the five guarantees the party has promised the people of Karnataka, which helped it wrest power from the BJP. Already, there is a buzz on social media and certain web portals are speculating on the yardstick and criteria the government will apply to select beneficiaries. Some people have also started thronging government offices to get their BPL cards and Aadhaar done, in the hope of getting the benefits. Working out the modalities and fixing the criteria with a bar for the beneficiaries would be a daunting task, and if the government errs, it is likely to face a backlash in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to political pundits. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We should strive sincerely to ensure the guarantees reach the people. The mistakes of the past should not be repeated this time,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Sunday. According to him, Rs 50,000 crore per annum is needed to implement all the guarantees, including 200 units of free electricity, Rs 2,000 to women heads of every family, Rs 3,000 for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders, 10kg of free rice per head for BPL families, and free travel in government buses for women. The BJP has already started mounting pressure, with former minister M P Renukacharya giving a call to people not to pay electricity bills. JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy attacked Siddaramaiah, saying the CM should ensure the guarantees to “all the people” of the state. “I will pick up from these guarantees as the Congress has come to power on these promises,” he had stated. In some places, people have started resisting paying electricity bills, resulting in clashes with Escom staffers. Minister Eshwar Khandre on Sunday told reporters that households which do not use beyond 200 units of electricity are eligible for the guarantee, and need not pay the bill for June. Dr G Parameshwara, meanwhile, said the government is likely to set up a committee to steer the schemes. Meanwhile, officials who are working out the modalities are likely to present them to the government at the next cabinet meeting, likely on June 1. “If they can implement 60 per cent of the guarantees, it will be fine. We are in a no hurry as we have pinned hopes on Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who are very big leaders,” remarked Thimmegowda from KR Nagar, who drives a cab to eke out a living in Bengaluru. Many like him are eagerly waiting for the government to implement the guarantees, and to see the criteria it will fix.