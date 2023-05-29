Roof leaks after Sunday rain at new Whitefield Kadugodi Metro station 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sharp spell of rain for 20 minutes on Sunday evening ensured water all over the Whitefield Kadugodi Metro terminal station. This was the same station from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Kadugodi-KR Pura Metro line on March 25 this year.

The group ‘Whitefield Rising’ tweeted video and pictures of different parts of the station with water due to the rain. A volunteer of the group who was on board a train that terminated here and shot the video told The New Indian Express, “I boarded my train at Nallurhalli around 5.35 pm. It soon started raining heavily. When I reached Whitefield Kadugodi by 5.43 pm I saw a woman mopping the platform floor and then I realised rain had entered the station.

As I walked through the station, rain drops were falling from the roof above too. So passengers getting off the train had to negotiate a wet platform, a slippery staircase and exit the station,” he said.

Pointing out that it was a brand new station inaugurated only in March, the organisation wanted to know when Metro will be able to put in place ‘rain proof buildings’.

There was much discussion among residents in Whitefield as to what could be in store here during the upcoming monsoon months, the volunteer added. A private weather forecaster, Adarsh Gowda, said that 27.5 mm (2.7 cm) of rain was recorded in Kadugodi for 20 minutes. “A rain cloud had formed and it gave way offering a quick spell of rain in this area alone.

We cannot call it heavy rain unless it touches at least 50 mm of rain. The surrounding areas received less rain but there was a sudden downpour at Kadugodi alone. For instance, Varthur received somewhere around 6 mm rain.” ZNo one at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) responded to this reporter’s queries in connection with the station leaks.

