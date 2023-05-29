Home States Karnataka

Sports lovers, former athletes of Karnataka lend support to protesting wrestlers

The group demanded that there should be immediate action by the Union Government to arrest Brij Bhushan and the inquiry report should be made public.

Published: 29th May 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former athlete Reeth Abraham and others hold placards in support of the protesting wrestlers, at Freedom Park on Sunday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Former athlete Reeth Abraham and others hold placards in support of the protesting wrestlers, at Freedom Park on Sunday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Several activists and athletes came together in Freedom Park on Sunday to express their solidarity with wrestlers who have been fighting against alleged sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan, MP and president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for nearly a month at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The group demanded that there should be immediate action by the Union Government to arrest Brij Bhushan and the inquiry report should be made public. Swimmer and Arjuna Award winner Nisha Millet said, “The women who are protesting are India’s pride and no sportsperson or woman should have to go through this. Sports is no place for such things and perpetrators should be booked.” 

Star athlete Reeth Abraham said that the protesting wrestlers brought glory to the country and that every Indian should come out and support them.  Author-historian Ramchandra Guha condemned the police action. “Other sportspersons should come out in solidarity with these women.

It is not just about one particular sport,” he said, adding that people should admire their courage and valour to not resort to violence despite the brutality. He added that the government, instead of protecting the athletes, is protecting the perpetrators. “It has dismantled and arrested the athletes with arrogance and its MPs are left scot-free,” Guha said. 

Wildlife activist and former sports editor Joseph Hoover said, “We need a law or ordinance to set up Visakha committees in sports federations to look into complaints against sexual harassment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WFI Brij Bhushan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp