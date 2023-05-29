Sports lovers, former athletes of Karnataka lend support to protesting wrestlers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several activists and athletes came together in Freedom Park on Sunday to express their solidarity with wrestlers who have been fighting against alleged sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan, MP and president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for nearly a month at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The group demanded that there should be immediate action by the Union Government to arrest Brij Bhushan and the inquiry report should be made public. Swimmer and Arjuna Award winner Nisha Millet said, “The women who are protesting are India’s pride and no sportsperson or woman should have to go through this. Sports is no place for such things and perpetrators should be booked.”

Star athlete Reeth Abraham said that the protesting wrestlers brought glory to the country and that every Indian should come out and support them. Author-historian Ramchandra Guha condemned the police action. “Other sportspersons should come out in solidarity with these women.

It is not just about one particular sport,” he said, adding that people should admire their courage and valour to not resort to violence despite the brutality. He added that the government, instead of protecting the athletes, is protecting the perpetrators. “It has dismantled and arrested the athletes with arrogance and its MPs are left scot-free,” Guha said.

Wildlife activist and former sports editor Joseph Hoover said, “We need a law or ordinance to set up Visakha committees in sports federations to look into complaints against sexual harassment.

BENGALURU: Several activists and athletes came together in Freedom Park on Sunday to express their solidarity with wrestlers who have been fighting against alleged sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan, MP and president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for nearly a month at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The group demanded that there should be immediate action by the Union Government to arrest Brij Bhushan and the inquiry report should be made public. Swimmer and Arjuna Award winner Nisha Millet said, “The women who are protesting are India’s pride and no sportsperson or woman should have to go through this. Sports is no place for such things and perpetrators should be booked.” Star athlete Reeth Abraham said that the protesting wrestlers brought glory to the country and that every Indian should come out and support them. Author-historian Ramchandra Guha condemned the police action. “Other sportspersons should come out in solidarity with these women.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is not just about one particular sport,” he said, adding that people should admire their courage and valour to not resort to violence despite the brutality. He added that the government, instead of protecting the athletes, is protecting the perpetrators. “It has dismantled and arrested the athletes with arrogance and its MPs are left scot-free,” Guha said. Wildlife activist and former sports editor Joseph Hoover said, “We need a law or ordinance to set up Visakha committees in sports federations to look into complaints against sexual harassment.