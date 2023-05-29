Home States Karnataka

Stormwater drains: Fresh markings for demolition, residents fume in Hoysala Nagar

The BBMP had last week demolished a furniture godown and compound walls of a few houses.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Residents of Hoysala Nagar in KR Puram are spending sleepless nights after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deployed land surveyors to identify fresh properties for demolition for being built on stormwater drains (SWDs).

The BBMP had last week demolished a furniture godown and compound walls of a few houses. While a few residents complain that this would result in the demolition of a major portion of their houses, Palike engineers said that their actions are based on reports by land surveyors and the stormwater drains department.

Girish Bhat, who owns a house on a 40x60 site built 12 years ago, said he will lose at least 3 of the 14 pillars of his two-storeyed building if the BBMP goes ahead with its demolition drive. “I have to ask my four tenants to vacate. I am also looking to move into a rented property,” Bhat said. Vinay Kumar, 
Assistant Executive Engineer, KR Puram, BBMP, said, “We have to follow what land surveyors and stormwater department engineers say. We only provide the manpower needed and the machinery and coordinate with police in case there is any untoward incident.”

Basavaraj Kabade, Chief Engineer, SWDs, BBMP, said that there is no foul play and everything is being done based on old village maps dating back to 1950s and 1960s. “Since the drive was halted a few months ago, some owners might have erased the markings and hence, land surveyors have been asked to take up the task of marking the properties again,” Kabade added.

According to BBMP, 35 buildings have been built on Rajakaluves in Hoysala Nagar and the demolition drive will intensify from Monday.

