Karnataka: Ministerial portfolios given; Big 2 hit ground running

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who on Saturday expanded his cabinet to its maximum capacity of 34 members, allotted ministerial portfolios to his cabinet colleagues late on Sunday night, while keeping Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Ad­m­in­istrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT&BT, Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios for himself.

With the portfolio allotment completed through a notification to set the ball rolling for the new government to get into action, Siddaramaiah on Monday morning met top bureaucrats, including the chief secretary, at Vidhana Soudha.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who had lobbied hard for the chief minister’s post, with plum portfolios of Major and Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development — including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) (Connected to these authorities related to Town Planning) took up a review at BBMP in tandem. Both the chief minister and deputy chief minister seemed eager to deliver on the governance front.

Madhu gets education, Priyank rural devpt

Siddaramaiah, who has kept the finance portfolio, is all set to present his 14th budget in June-July. He now shoulders the responsibility of delivering on the five guarantees the Congress promised in the run-up to the polls. Sorab MLA Madhu Bangarappa will draw focus as a novice with the Primary and Secondary Education portfolio, under which the BJP government raised controversies with the revision of textbooks, school uniforms and wearing ‘hijab’.

Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi R Hebbalkar has been allotted the Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment portfolio.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son who has been a cabinet rank minister in the two previous Congress governments, Priyank Kharge, has been given the plum RDPR portfolio, considered significant given the huge outlay from the state government, besides Central financial assistance.

Home portfolio has been allotted to Dr G Parameshwara, who has the experience in handling it (2015-2019), while Revenue (excluding Muzrai) has been given to Krishna Byre Gowda as the party high command prevailed upon Siddaramaiah on this, sources said.

Political pundits said these two key portfolios, which directly deal with the common people, are considered crucial in making or marring the image of the government. The high command has pinned hopes on these two foreign-educated legislators (Parameshwara in Australia and Byre Gowda in the US) to usher in some change and bring transparency to check alleged corruption.

Eshwar Khandre, who has been allotted Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Byre Gowda also held meetings with officials of their respective departments.

Senior leader Ramalinga Reddy, who was unhappy with his Transport portfolio till Sunday night, finally relented and will hold that portfolio along with Muzrai. Former Union Minister KH Muniyappa has been allocated the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio.

Congress high command’s man NS Boseraju, who is not a legislator, is allotted the important Minor Irrigation portfolio along with Science & Technology.

Some members of the Siddaramaiah camp have also been allotted key portfolios, like MB Patil (Large & Medium Industries), Timmapur Ramappa Balappa (Excise), Satish Jarkiholi (Public Works), BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare), KN Rajanna (Cooperation, excluding Agriculture Marketing) and Suresha BS (Urban Development and Town Planning, including Karnataka Urban Water Supply & Drainage Board and Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, excluding Bangalore City Development).

Higher Education has been given to Chintamani MLA Dr MC Sudhakar, whose father Chowda Reddy was the minister in M Veerappa Moily’s cabinet in 1992. Bhatkal MLA Mankal Vaidya, a Mogaveera-fishermen community leader, is the minister of Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport, and Dr H C Mahadevappa, a Dalit, has been given social welfare.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who on Saturday expanded his cabinet to its maximum capacity of 34 members, allotted ministerial portfolios to his cabinet colleagues late on Sunday night, while keeping Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Ad­m­in­istrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, IT&BT, Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios for himself. With the portfolio allotment completed through a notification to set the ball rolling for the new government to get into action, Siddaramaiah on Monday morning met top bureaucrats, including the chief secretary, at Vidhana Soudha. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who had lobbied hard for the chief minister’s post, with plum portfolios of Major and Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development — including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) (Connected to these authorities related to Town Planning) took up a review at BBMP in tandem. Both the chief minister and deputy chief minister seemed eager to deliver on the governance front. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Madhu gets education, Priyank rural devpt Siddaramaiah, who has kept the finance portfolio, is all set to present his 14th budget in June-July. He now shoulders the responsibility of delivering on the five guarantees the Congress promised in the run-up to the polls. Sorab MLA Madhu Bangarappa will draw focus as a novice with the Primary and Secondary Education portfolio, under which the BJP government raised controversies with the revision of textbooks, school uniforms and wearing ‘hijab’. Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi R Hebbalkar has been allotted the Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment portfolio. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son who has been a cabinet rank minister in the two previous Congress governments, Priyank Kharge, has been given the plum RDPR portfolio, considered significant given the huge outlay from the state government, besides Central financial assistance. Home portfolio has been allotted to Dr G Parameshwara, who has the experience in handling it (2015-2019), while Revenue (excluding Muzrai) has been given to Krishna Byre Gowda as the party high command prevailed upon Siddaramaiah on this, sources said. Political pundits said these two key portfolios, which directly deal with the common people, are considered crucial in making or marring the image of the government. The high command has pinned hopes on these two foreign-educated legislators (Parameshwara in Australia and Byre Gowda in the US) to usher in some change and bring transparency to check alleged corruption. Eshwar Khandre, who has been allotted Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Byre Gowda also held meetings with officials of their respective departments. Senior leader Ramalinga Reddy, who was unhappy with his Transport portfolio till Sunday night, finally relented and will hold that portfolio along with Muzrai. Former Union Minister KH Muniyappa has been allocated the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio. Congress high command’s man NS Boseraju, who is not a legislator, is allotted the important Minor Irrigation portfolio along with Science & Technology. Some members of the Siddaramaiah camp have also been allotted key portfolios, like MB Patil (Large & Medium Industries), Timmapur Ramappa Balappa (Excise), Satish Jarkiholi (Public Works), BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan (Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare), KN Rajanna (Cooperation, excluding Agriculture Marketing) and Suresha BS (Urban Development and Town Planning, including Karnataka Urban Water Supply & Drainage Board and Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, excluding Bangalore City Development). Higher Education has been given to Chintamani MLA Dr MC Sudhakar, whose father Chowda Reddy was the minister in M Veerappa Moily’s cabinet in 1992. Bhatkal MLA Mankal Vaidya, a Mogaveera-fishermen community leader, is the minister of Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport, and Dr H C Mahadevappa, a Dalit, has been given social welfare.