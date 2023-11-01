DKS men pasted posters on my house: Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Offensive posters, with references to his alleged sex CD, were pasted on the walls of Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s house at Sadahivanagar in Bengaluru on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Reacting to it, Jarkiholi, who had called a press conference, alleged that it is the handiwork of followers of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Rowdyism has been Shivakumar’s platform to build his political career, the former minister charged.

“I will approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for me, as I strongly feel that I have negligible chances of getting any justice from the state government,” he said.

Jarkiholi said he will approach Shah next week and discuss the incident of offensive language posters. The mischief-mongers are not Congress workers, but rowdies belonging to Shivakumar, he said, and alleged that the KPCC president was a disciple of gangster Kotwal Ramachandra.

He said he will file a complaint at the local police station to fight the incident legally. “CCTV cameras in the area have caught the miscreants pasting posters. During my meeting with Shah, I will discuss the failing law and order situation in the state and how even MLAs are not safe here,” he charged.

He said the sex CD case, allegedly showing him in it, should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. A letter has been written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for this, he added. As the CD was released in Russia, Dubai and England through different internet servers, only the CBI can investigate the case, he added.

