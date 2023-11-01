Karnataka CM, DCM ask BJP leaders to get drought funds from Centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday urged BJP leaders, who are planning to travel across the state to assess the drought situation, to put pressure on the Union government to release drought-relief funds. The CM said that instead of appealing to the Centre for funds, the saffron party leaders are wasting time to assess drought in the state and termed their plan a “farce”, while Shivakumar asked the BJP leaders assess the situation and get compensation from the Centre.

As many as 17 teams of state BJP leaders, including one headed by former CM BS Yediyurappa, will travel across the state from November 3 to 10. The party will submit a report to the state government after the tour and seek a special session in the next Assembly for a debate on the issue.

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said those who should provide relief are in New Delhi, but state BJP leaders are doing a drought study in Karnataka. “Your party government in the Centre had sent teams to assess the drought. But now, you are undertaking a tour for the same purpose. Don’t you trust your own government’s drought study team,” he asked.

Shivakumar told reporters that there is nothing wrong in BJP leaders conducting a drought assessment. “At present, the Central drought committee has already conducted the assessment. But no aid has come from the Centre so far. If BJP leaders conduct an assessment, at least we can hope to get the compensation,” he said.



