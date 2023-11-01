Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces free electricity, drinking water for government schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 'Quality education for all is the priority of our government.' In order to realize this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced that all government schools will be provided with free electricity and drinking water supply with immediate effect. The program of free distribution of milk to students will be continued to increase nutrition, he added.

After hoisting the Kannada flag and at the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava organized by the Government of Karnataka and the Department of School Education and Literacy in Bengaluru, he recalled the history. He said that his govt will work to convey the history, culture, language, art, music folk and traditions of Kannada in the entire state.

Taking a dig at the central government for 'Hindi imposition', CM said, "Even today, the central government is conducting recruitment exams only in Hindi and English mediums. Students should be allowed to write exams in local mother tongues. I will write a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard," he said.

Siddaramaiah further added, Kannada should be the language of employment and food. There are many examples of scientists who have studied in Kannada medium and achieved high results. Parents should reduce their obsession with English medium. They should invest in educating children in Kannada medium. Efforts are being made to bring quality Improvement in government schools to provide quality education. At least up to SSLC in Kannada medium. Children should get education.

CM further added that, In order for the administration to reach the people effectively, the administration should be conducted in the mother tongue of the common people. "It has been suggested to conduct all affairs within the state in Kannada. Other languages can be used for coordination between the center and the outer states," CM stated.

With regard to people from other states and languages not giving prominence to the Kannada language, Siddaramaiah said, "Learning or speaking other languages is not wrong, but forgetting and neglecting the Kannada language is unforgivable," he said.

Karnataka CM #Siddaramaiah, DCM #DKShivakumar and others at the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.



Express photos | @ShashidharNIE.#KannadaRajyotsava pic.twitter.com/d8G5tWr2f9 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 1, 2023

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the process of recruiting about 13 thousand teachers who are vacant in the schools of Karnataka state is going on. The government is also taking action to fill the remaining vacancies. Actions have been taken to construct about 8,311 school rooms. There is a target of construction of 2,000 Karnataka public schools in the state and 600 schools will be upgraded in the current year. To increase the ability of SSLC and PUC children, preliminary examinations are being conducted three times before the chief examiner.

"Quality education is the mission of the government," said Bangarappa.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MLA Rizwam Arshad, Chief Secretary to Government Vandita Sharma and officials from the Department of School Education and Literacy were present.

