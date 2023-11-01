Siddaramaiah questions Centre for dragging feet on Mekedatu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday questioned the Centre why it has not intervened to resolve the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project.

“Why has the PM failed to intervene according to the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, which allows his intervention during distress situations,” the CM asked, responding to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat’s remarks that the project has been pending due to lack of consensus among Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The CM said he had raised a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about injustice meted out to Karnataka by the Centre. “With respect to inter-state river water issues, we had raised five questions and the Minister of Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has responded to just two of our questions and the rest of his explanations are unrelated to our questions. Unfortunately, even for the questions he has answered, it is either false or inappropriate to the specifics of our question,” the CM posted on X.

He stated that regarding the Mekedatu project, Shekhawat cited that the issue was included as an agenda item (for the CWMA meeting). “Is it the duty of the Prime Minister or the Jal Shakthi Minister to just include the topic as an agenda item or resolve the crises?” he said.

Siddaramaiah said for the Kalasa and Banduri projects, the requisite clearances/approvals for the proposals pertaining to forest clearance, exemption from EIA notification, 2006, Wildlife / Tiger Corridor clearance for the Kalasa scheme from the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL), and declaration of the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary are pending with Union government.

The proposal for inclusion of the Upper Bhadra Project as a national project is still under consideration before the Indian government and the release of Rs 5,300 crore central assistance to the project, as announced in the 2023-24 Union Budget, is still pending, the CM stated.

