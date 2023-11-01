Two held for cheating using govt's Kaveri portal in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cyber criminals use novel ways to cheat people. In the latest case, the accused downloaded land records from Kaveri 2.0 portal of the Stamps and Registration Department and used biometrics and Aadhaar card numbers to cheat people.

As many as 116 such cases have been reported in the city in the last four months. Yelahanka CEN police have arrested two persons from Bihar in this connection and recovered electronic gadgets and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from them. The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, 33, and Nivedith Kumar, 26.

After receiving several complaints, a police team approached the sub-registrar’s office for details of persons who had downloaded land records. The search led to the two accused from Bihar. Using biometrics and Aadhaar card numbers from land records, the accused withdrew money through Aadhaar Enabled Payment Services (AEPS).

Following this, the police approached the office of the Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps to mask the biometrics and Aadhaar card numbers from online documents.

City police commissioner B Dayananda told reporters that with such biometric and Aadhaar card details, money can be withdrawn without the notice of the victims.

‘Two accused misused portal’s tech features’

“Money can be withdrawn from micro ATMs. The withdrawals will not come to the notice of the victims as OTP or other consent is not required. A sum of Rs 10,000 can be withdrawn using biometrics and Aadhaar card details. The issue has been brought to the notice of the Stamps and Registration Department. Steps are being taken to prevent such transactions,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner said the accused misused the technical features of the portal, downloaded the land records and scanned the biometrics.

“Further, they developed biometrics through photoshop to take the thermal image. The thermal image was then put on a silicon paper and money withdrawn from micro ATMs,” the commissioner added.

