Congress government may fall before LoP is chosen: Yatnal

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has predicted that the ruling Congress government may collapse even before the BJP chooses its Leader of the Opposition.

Yatnal was replying to a media query on the delay in selecting a Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly by the BJP leadership, on the sidelines of a Rajyotsava programme here on Wednesday.

Later, referring to the prevailing drought situation in the state, Yatnal said the party has decided to tour the drought-affected taluks by constituting a separate team of MLAs and other leaders.

“I am personally visiting the Mysuru region on November 6 and 7 to assess the situation. The state is reeling under severe drought. Farmers are not getting adequate electricity.

The government is not giving relief towards the crop loss. Considering all aspects, our party has decided to tour the state. The report would be tabled in the coming Assembly session,” he said.

