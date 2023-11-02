GAIL launches CNG promotion scheme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: GAIL Gas Limited, on Wednesday launched a CNG Promotional Scheme to make traveling more cost-effective and environment-friendly.

By offering advantages to both new and retrofitted commercial vehicles, with the scheme for two months (November and December), it is expected to encourage use of clean and efficient CNG.

During this period, customers buying new CNG vehicles or converting their vehicle to CNG, shall be offered incentives, based on the type of vehicle.

Vehicles will be provided a CNG Fuel Gift Card entitling them to get free CNG from CNG Stations of GAIL Gas Limited. GAIL has an extensive network of 2,000 kms of pipeline in the city with 100 CNG stations.

CNG Scheme Benefits

New passenger auto rickshaws Rs14,000

New Small & Medium vehicles Rs25,000

New Buses & Trucks Rs75,000

New commercial taxis Rs25,000

Retrofitted buses & trucks Rs75,000

Retrofitted Small & Medium vehicles Rs25,000

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: GAIL Gas Limited, on Wednesday launched a CNG Promotional Scheme to make traveling more cost-effective and environment-friendly. By offering advantages to both new and retrofitted commercial vehicles, with the scheme for two months (November and December), it is expected to encourage use of clean and efficient CNG. During this period, customers buying new CNG vehicles or converting their vehicle to CNG, shall be offered incentives, based on the type of vehicle.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vehicles will be provided a CNG Fuel Gift Card entitling them to get free CNG from CNG Stations of GAIL Gas Limited. GAIL has an extensive network of 2,000 kms of pipeline in the city with 100 CNG stations. CNG Scheme Benefits New passenger auto rickshaws Rs14,000 New Small & Medium vehicles Rs25,000 New Buses & Trucks Rs75,000 New commercial taxis Rs25,000 Retrofitted buses & trucks Rs75,000 Retrofitted Small & Medium vehicles Rs25,000 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp