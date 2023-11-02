GAIL launches CNG promotion scheme
BENGALURU: GAIL Gas Limited, on Wednesday launched a CNG Promotional Scheme to make traveling more cost-effective and environment-friendly.
By offering advantages to both new and retrofitted commercial vehicles, with the scheme for two months (November and December), it is expected to encourage use of clean and efficient CNG.
During this period, customers buying new CNG vehicles or converting their vehicle to CNG, shall be offered incentives, based on the type of vehicle.
Vehicles will be provided a CNG Fuel Gift Card entitling them to get free CNG from CNG Stations of GAIL Gas Limited. GAIL has an extensive network of 2,000 kms of pipeline in the city with 100 CNG stations.
CNG Scheme Benefits
- New passenger auto rickshaws Rs14,000
- New Small & Medium vehicles Rs25,000
- New Buses & Trucks Rs75,000
- New commercial taxis Rs25,000
- Retrofitted buses & trucks Rs75,000
- Retrofitted Small & Medium vehicles Rs25,000