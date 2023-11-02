Home States Karnataka

Hassan district all set for Hasanamba festivities

The district authority has introduced passes and identity cards with a barcode for VVIPs and the media to avoid crowding and misuse of passes.

Published: 02nd November 2023

By BR Udaya Kumar
HASSAN: The district administration is all set to celebrate Goddess Hasanamba festivities from November 2. District Minister K N Rajanna visited the temple along with senior officials Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama, SP Mohamed Sujeeta, and senior revenue officials on Wednesday and inspected arrangements being made for the success of the 11-day festival, followed by cultural events.

The minister inspected decorations done with very rare flowers and fruits at the temple entrance. He directed senior officials to put sincere efforts for the success of the celebration which is held once in a year. He was also satisfied with the arrangements and basic amenities created for devotees in and around the temple on the occasion. 

For the first time, the police are deploying more women police constables as women devotees are likely to increase due to the Shakti scheme. The district authority also arranged special tour packages and adventure sports and entertainment activities for devotees.

The district authority has introduced passes and identity cards with a barcode for VVIPs and the media to avoid crowding and misuse of passes. Cultural events will be held at Government Arts College ground and local artistes will be given priority, said DC C Satyabhama.

The rituals being followed as per the tradition of Hasanamba festivities and will be held after opening temple doors after 12.30 pm on Thursday. Devotees will be allowed inside the temple for darshan from Friday. 
 

