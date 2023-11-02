Karnataka CID takes over investigation into BJP activist’s suicide  

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

KALABURAGI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation into the suicide of BJP activist Shivakumar of Shiroli village in Sedam taluk, official sources said here on Wednesday.

Shivakumar, a farmer and BJP activist, committed suicide on October 19 at Shiroli village and later an audio clip, believed to have been recorded by him before the suicide, went viral. In the clip, he blames Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil, who is the MLA from Sedam, for harassment leading to his suicide. Later, the BJP demanded Patil’s resignation as minister and a higher-level inquiry. In response, Kalaburagi district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge and Home Minister G Parameshwara announced a CID probe.

CID Investigating Officer Manohar Pike visited the Sulepet Police Station, where a case has been registered, and took over the investigation officially a few days ago. Sources said CID SP Sudhirkumar Reddy too visited Kalaburagi on Wednesday and guided the CID team on the investigation.

The same team, led by Pike, will also investigate another suicide of BJP activist Devanand Korba, who ended his life at Kalagurti village of Chittapur taluk. BJP activists alleged that Korba committed suicide because of harassment by Congress worker Shivaraj, who is a follower of Priyank Kharge. They also charged that Shivaraj is not being arrested because of his proximity to Kharge.

Before Shivakumar’s suicide case was handed over to CID, Sulepet police had conducted the inquiry and summoned Shivakuma’s wife and mother, his friends and activists of different parties staying in Shiroli. Shivakumar’s wife and mother in their written statement and during the inquiry stated that he committed suicide because of his debt. Shivakumar had taken loans from KGB and other banks, they stated in their statement.

