Karnataka Congress government will complete term: Minister

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Minister for Horticulture, and Mines and Geology SS Mallikarjun on Wednesday stated the collapse of the Congress government is impossible. Though the BJP is dreaming about it, it will not fructify, he said.

Addressing the media against the backdrop of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in the city, he said the Siddaramaiah-led dispensation will complete its full term. “The BJP is spreading fake news about the government’s collapse, but the state government is very strong,” he added.

He also said he has got a blueprint for the development of Davanagere, and in the coming days, the work will take off. Responding to a question on the World Kannada Sammelana in Davanagere, he said it might not be possible this year due to drought.

“In December, I will discuss the matter with the chief minister and ensure that sufficient money is reserved for this in the budget,” he said.

Mallikarjun assured Davanagere residents that there are no problems pertaining to drinking water in the city. Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh M V, ZP CEO Suresh B Ittnal, IGP Dr K Tyagarajan and SP Uma Prashanth accompanied the minister.

