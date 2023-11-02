Kidnapped Bengaluru PU student rescued near Arkalgud

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Four miscreants, who allegedly kidnapped Chirag (21), a student of Nagarjuna College in Bengaluru, abandoned him near Arakalgud in Hassan on Wednesday.

Sources said the miscreants kidnapped Chirag, son of Krishne Gowda of Anantapur Extension in the Yelahanka police limits of Bengaluru.

Four unidentified people came in a car and dragged Chirag into the car while asking for an address when he was on his way to the college. Arkalgud police rescued Chirag who was sitting under a tree on Shanivarsante Road near Arkalgud after a phone call by him.

Chirag reportedly alerted the police with the phone of a passerby. The police admitted Chirag to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The police suspect that the kidnappers might have dragged Chirag into the vehicle after spraying some chemicals.

