Home States Karnataka

Kidnapped Bengaluru PU student rescued near Arkalgud

Four unidentified people came in a car and dragged Chirag into the car while asking for an address when he was on his way to the college.

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

missing children, kidnapping, child trafficking

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HASSAN:  Four miscreants, who allegedly kidnapped Chirag (21), a student of Nagarjuna College in Bengaluru, abandoned him near Arakalgud in Hassan on Wednesday. 

Sources said the miscreants kidnapped Chirag, son of Krishne Gowda of Anantapur Extension in the Yelahanka police limits of Bengaluru. 

Four unidentified people came in a car and dragged Chirag into the car while asking for an address when he was on his way to the college. Arkalgud police rescued Chirag who was sitting under a tree on Shanivarsante Road near Arkalgud after a phone call by him.

Chirag reportedly alerted the police with the phone of a passerby.  The police admitted Chirag to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The police suspect that the kidnappers might have dragged Chirag into the vehicle after spraying some chemicals. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidnapped Nagarjuna College Student

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp