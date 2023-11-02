Large auditorium for Kannada events will be constructed soon: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday that the state government will construct ‘Nadadevathe Bhuvaneshwari Bhavana’, a large auditorium to hold programmes related to Kannada and culture.

He was speaking after distributing Rajyotsava awards to 68 achievers, including ISRO Chairman S Somanath, retired Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda, golfer Aditi Ashok, and philanthropist Charmadi Hasanabba, and 10 organisations for their service in different fields on Kannada Rajyotsava Day. He said it is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to create an atmosphere where Kannada becomes inevitable.

Attacking the previous BJP government for not celebrating the 50th year of naming the state as Karnataka, he said it was a dereliction on its (BJP government) part. “We have announced ‘Karnataka Sambrama 50’, a year-long programme to celebrate the 50 years of renaming the state. Events related to the history of the state, its glory, language, culture and heritage will be held across the state from tomorrow (Thursday),” he added.

He said the committee to choose the award winners had received 2,655 applications and commended it for picking those who deserved the award. “There are instances of adding the names of awardees at the last minute, as per the whims and fancies of those in power. But we have shunned that practice,” he added. Replying to the suggestion by Nijagunananda Swami to introduce ‘vachanas’ as part of the school curriculum, he said the government will consider it.

Lauding the guarantee schemes introduced by the state government, Justice Gopala Gowda urged the government to address the issue of unemployment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday that the state government will construct ‘Nadadevathe Bhuvaneshwari Bhavana’, a large auditorium to hold programmes related to Kannada and culture. He was speaking after distributing Rajyotsava awards to 68 achievers, including ISRO Chairman S Somanath, retired Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda, golfer Aditi Ashok, and philanthropist Charmadi Hasanabba, and 10 organisations for their service in different fields on Kannada Rajyotsava Day. He said it is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to create an atmosphere where Kannada becomes inevitable. Attacking the previous BJP government for not celebrating the 50th year of naming the state as Karnataka, he said it was a dereliction on its (BJP government) part. “We have announced ‘Karnataka Sambrama 50’, a year-long programme to celebrate the 50 years of renaming the state. Events related to the history of the state, its glory, language, culture and heritage will be held across the state from tomorrow (Thursday),” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the committee to choose the award winners had received 2,655 applications and commended it for picking those who deserved the award. “There are instances of adding the names of awardees at the last minute, as per the whims and fancies of those in power. But we have shunned that practice,” he added. Replying to the suggestion by Nijagunananda Swami to introduce ‘vachanas’ as part of the school curriculum, he said the government will consider it. Lauding the guarantee schemes introduced by the state government, Justice Gopala Gowda urged the government to address the issue of unemployment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp