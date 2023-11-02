Once Garden City, Bengaluru becoming ‘garbage city’: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that Bengaluru, once known as the “Garden City”, is now called “Garbage City”.

“Today we are remembering Kempegowda. But what happened to the lakes he built in Bengaluru? Because of the selfish, narrow-mindedness (of leaders), many lakes have been destroyed in the name of the city’s development. Once upon a time, we all proudly called Bengaluru as the Garden City, but now it is called Garbage City. Who is responsible for this?” he questioned.

Speaking after inaugurating the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Utsava, organised by the UAE Vokkaligara Sangha in Dubai, Kumaraswamy said, “Despite the advancements in technology, including the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, we have failed to provide basic facilities to a historical city like Bengaluru. We all failed to perform our duties efficiently as politicians,” he added.

But while recalling the contributions of Kempegowda and appreciating the organisers for remembering him for his ideal administration which should be emulated, Kumaraswamy observed that the Bengaluru City he built has grown into one of the best cities in the world.

“In terms of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s administration, where there is vision, there are no borders. His ideal governance should be emulated by all. He ruled everyone as equal,” Kumaraswamy said.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami and former minister CP Yogeshwar were also present on the occasion.

