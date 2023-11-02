Home States Karnataka

Once Garden City, Bengaluru becoming ‘garbage city’: HD Kumaraswamy

Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami and former minister CP Yogeshwar were also present on the occasion.

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy and Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami at an event in Dubai on Wednesday | Express

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy and Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami at an event in Dubai on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that Bengaluru, once known as the “Garden City”, is now called “Garbage City”. 

“Today we are remembering Kempegowda. But what happened to the lakes he built in Bengaluru? Because of the selfish, narrow-mindedness (of leaders), many lakes have been destroyed in the name of the city’s development. Once upon a time, we all proudly called Bengaluru as the Garden City, but now it is called Garbage City. Who is responsible for this?” he questioned.

Speaking after inaugurating the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Utsava, organised by the UAE Vokkaligara Sangha in Dubai, Kumaraswamy said, “Despite the advancements in technology, including the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, we have failed to provide basic facilities to a historical city like Bengaluru. We all failed to perform our duties efficiently as politicians,” he added.   

But while recalling the contributions of Kempegowda and appreciating the organisers for remembering him for his ideal administration which should be emulated, Kumaraswamy observed that the Bengaluru City he built has grown into one of the best cities in the world. 

“In terms of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s administration, where there is vision, there are no borders. His ideal governance should be emulated by all. He ruled everyone as equal,” Kumaraswamy said.
Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami and former minister CP Yogeshwar were also present on the occasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS HD Kumaraswamy Garden City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp