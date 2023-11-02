People want Siddaramaiah as CM for five years: Rajanna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Lauding the governance of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led dispensation, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Wednesday said that the people of Karnataka and most of the MLAs want Siddaramaiah as the CM for five years.

Addressing the media here during Kannada Rajyostava celebrations, Rajanna said that over a dozen leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in the party are also capable of taking the top job. However, such decisions are left to the Congress high command, and leaders will draw the attention of the latter over the issue.

Meanwhile, Rajanna, who is also the Hassan district in-charge minister, asked, “What is wrong in demanding the CM post for Shivakumar, and all leaders have a free will to express their opinion in this regard.”

Referring to the recent statements by former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the minister quipped that he does not know when the BJP leader turned into an astrologer to predict the fate of the government. “BJP leaders have no moral right to criticise the Congress as their top brass has failed to appoint an Opposition leader even after so long. No doubt, the congress government will complete its full term of five years, as no MLAs are ready to face elections,” he said.

Brushing aside alleged differences between ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, he said the allegations are politically motivated. Having dinner with ministers and MLAs are common in all parties and there is no need to give so much importance to it, he added.

