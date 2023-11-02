Surjewala warns ministers against going public on party issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday warned ministers, MLAs and other Congress functionaries not to issue public statements on power sharing in the government and said those violating this order will face disciplinary action.

“We have discussed this issue. If they continue to do so, the Congress leadership would think of taking appropriate action against them. All ministers, MLAs and functionaries should adhere to the party’s rules and regulations. We will crack the whip if they ignore our warning.

If they have any difference of opinion, they are welcome to express it with me or the KPCC president,” he told reporters after holding a marathon meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and other leaders. Surjewala said the ministers should focus on the development of their districts.

Focus on devpt of constutencies, Surjewala advises MLAs

Appointments to be made to government boards and corporations and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were also discussed. Another meeting will be held after November 17 as he is now busy with the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Surjewala said.

He said, “The Congress MLAs should focus on the development of their constituencies and the leaders on strengthening the party. Power sharing and other internal matters of the party should not be discussed in public.”

“Karnataka is at the centre of the party’s strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. We are confident of the party winning 20 LS seats in the state. The ministers, MLAs and other functionaries should work in tandem for the party’s victory,” he said.

He claimed that people are happy with the Congress government’s guarantee schemes. “Thus, we are certain to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections. We have asked the party’s state leaders to hold meetings at the local level in the next 15 days and shortlist potential candidates,” he said.

Referring to the party’s organisational matters, he said many leaders who held posts have become MLAs and ministers. Youngsters, especially new faces, will be given responsibilities after discussing the same with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he added.

