75% of defence budget for local firms: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The central government has reserved 75 per cent of the defence capital acquisition budget, which amounts to approximately Rs one lakh crore for purchases from local companies to promote the growth of medium- and small-scale industries (MSMEs), said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He added that small industries are the backbone of India’s economy and contribute immensely to the development of the nation. “Small industries are the motor of the Indian economy. The faster the motor runs, the quicker the vehicle of the economy moves,” Singh said during the inauguration of the three-day India Manufacturing Show in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The show is being jointly organised by Laghu Udhyog Bharti and IMS Foundation, supported by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. The central theme of the event is ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

He explained the government has imposed restrictions on the import of 509 defence products which will now be manufactured in India. “Four positive indigenisation lists for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) were also promulgated, under which 4,666 items were identified that will be manufactured within the country to ensure adequate demand assurance for our domestic industries and to make them Aatmanirbhar,” the minister said.

Singh also appreciated the fact that small industries of the country are progressing well through Laghu Udyog Bharti. He said India will become self-reliant and a global manufacturing hub in the times to come. “Many MSMEs are doing well in exports and are becoming a part of the global supply chain of the world’s biggest companies. Heavy industries play a big role in the nation’s development, but the country cannot fully progress by ignoring small industries,” he explained.

While speaking about Bengaluru, Singh said if Delhi is India’s political capital, then Bengaluru is the technology capital of the country. He added that South India also has rich cultural heritage saying that due to its geographical conditions invaders didn’t have much access to the region compared to North India. “We can see Indian culture more vibrant in Southern India. To safeguard the cultural heritage of the nation, there will be no exaggeration if I call South India the ‘cultural fortress’ of India. South India is the safe house of Indian culture,” the minister told young entrepreneurs and attendees.

