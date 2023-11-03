BBMP chief wants potholes filled up in Mahadevapura 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed Mahadevapura zone officials to fill potholes and clear encroached footpaths along tech corridors, on priority basis. Girinath’s direction comes after a coordination meeting with zonal officials on Thursday at Mahadevapura. He stressed that officials should give top priority to arterial and sub-arterial roads.

Later, they chould look at fixing ward roads. The commissioner also instructed Palike officials to impose a penalty against civic agencies, like Bangalore Electricity Supply Company and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, if they dig roads without BBMP permission.

The commissioner also directed ward engineers and the assistant director of city planning department to conduct a joint inspection to see if unauthorized buildings are being constructed, and to take action in case of violations.

Zonal Commissioner Ibrahim Maigur and Joint Commissioner K Dakshayini were asked to look into solid waste management department work and clear footpath encroachments. Later, Girinath held a meeting with the office-bearers of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association about traffic and water stagnation on roads during rain. Standing instructions were given to officials to ensure water does not stagnate during the rain and to install street lights immediately.

