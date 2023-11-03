Competitive sycophancy, leadership quarrel a bane for Grand Old Party   

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress, which returned to power with a commanding mandate and new hope against the BJP, is now rocked by a competitive sycophancy among followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Though the new government took off with a big bang, implementing four of five guarantees, and an assurance to deliver better governance, recent developments in the Congress project a lack of unity. Many senior leaders and legislators, instead of taking on the BJP and carrying anti-incumbency till the Lok Sabha election, are involved in mud-slinging.

Sycophancy among loyalists of the CM and DyCM has put Congress leaders to severe embarrassment at a time when the state government machinery is expected to take up drought relief work, solve the plight of farmers and address the issue of rising prices of essential commodities.

Camp politics has cast its shadow ever since the government took charge in June. Indiscreet statements declaring Siddaramaiah as chief minister for the full term by his camp, have evoked strong resistance from the followers of DK Shivakumar, raising questions on their power-sharing equation.

Senior ministers like KN Rajanna, HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, Zameer Ahmad and others claim that people want Siddaramaiah as chief minister for the full term. Other MLAs claim that Shivakumar will become chief minister after two-and-half years, and a new cabinet will be formed. This confusion gives scope for debate, with aspirants declaring they have a good chance to bag ministerial berths, as both the chief minister and deputy chief minister have maintained silence, adding to the speculation.

Although the Congress high command rushed Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal to hold talks and send a strong message on the leadership issue, Congress veterans, pleading anonymity, felt the issue should be pushed under the carpet by both leaders. They should direct their loyalists to focus on development, and it is the Congress high command’s prerogative to take a call on the leadership issue, some ministers said.

Loyalists feel the party should have set up an inquiry against the BJP till the Lok Sabha election, and its failure to appoint an Opposition leader, instead of providing them fodder for debate. A senior minister felt it was time to start focusing on Rahul Gandhi’s leadership to take on the BJP. Siddaramaiah’s claim that he is CLP leader and chief minister for the full term, shows that he wants to send a strong message to his cabinet, party functionaries and executive.

Political commentator Muzaffar Assadi said Congress leaders and cadre should first introspect on why they were given power, and try to deliver. The popular mandate was against BJP’s misrule and for the five guarantees.



