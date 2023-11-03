Development works have halted, says Yediyurappa; CM denies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa on Thursday tore into the Siddaramaiah government by saying it has failed on all fronts, by not providing relief to people in drought-hit taluks, while development works have come to a complete standstill. The CM hit back by stating that the allegations are far from the truth.

Addressing the media at the BJP office, the former CM said the Siddaramaiah government is struggling to fulfill assurances given to people and the Congress leaders are blaming the Centre to cover up their failures. “The CM does not have any control over the party or the government, which is like a vehicle with deflated tyres that cannot move forward,” he said.

Yediyurappa said the I-T Department raids on contractors that resulted in recovery of nearly Rs 100 crore has exposed rampant corruption in the Congress, and Karnataka has become an ATM for the Grand Old Party and its central leaders, who are visiting the state to give collection targets to the state leaders. The Congress is ridden with factionalism and its leaders are fighting with each other, he said, adding that the CM is holding dinner meetings with ministers to contain Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah is ignoring the interests of the people and using social media to speak lightly against the PM. If that is the case, how can anyone meet them, he asked, responding to the Congress’ allegation that state leaders are not getting time to meet Central ministers.

The former CM said the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has not reached half of the women beneficiaries, while only Rs 50 lakh out of Rs 2 crore MLA grants were released, and funds are not released for SC/ST welfare projects. The BJP will launch an agitation to expose the government’s failures, he said.

Yediyurappa admitted that the appointment of Leader of Opposition is delayed, but they will try to expedite the process. He rubbished allegations that BJP leaders are trying to poach Congress legislators.

Siddaramaiah hits back Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the BJP leader’s allegations as misleading. He said he is ready to go with Yediyurappa if he takes an all-party delegation to the Centre to demand drought relief.

“The Centre, which was supposed to release drought relief as per NDRF rules, is delaying it unnecessarily. If you take an all-party delegation in this regard, I will come with you,” the CM told the BJP leader. He said it is not true that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has not reached half of the women of the state; in fact 1.08 crore women had successfully registered for it in October, and they will implement it successfully.

Don’t want ‘Z’ Plus security: Yediyurappa

Former CM BS Yediyurappa said the Centre has offered him ‘Z’ Plus security, but he has informed the Union Home Minister that he does not want it, as it will restrict people from meeting him. “I am convincing the Home Minister that I do not need it,” he said, adding that the current security is adequate for him.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa on Thursday tore into the Siddaramaiah government by saying it has failed on all fronts, by not providing relief to people in drought-hit taluks, while development works have come to a complete standstill. The CM hit back by stating that the allegations are far from the truth. Addressing the media at the BJP office, the former CM said the Siddaramaiah government is struggling to fulfill assurances given to people and the Congress leaders are blaming the Centre to cover up their failures. “The CM does not have any control over the party or the government, which is like a vehicle with deflated tyres that cannot move forward,” he said. Yediyurappa said the I-T Department raids on contractors that resulted in recovery of nearly Rs 100 crore has exposed rampant corruption in the Congress, and Karnataka has become an ATM for the Grand Old Party and its central leaders, who are visiting the state to give collection targets to the state leaders. The Congress is ridden with factionalism and its leaders are fighting with each other, he said, adding that the CM is holding dinner meetings with ministers to contain Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Siddaramaiah is ignoring the interests of the people and using social media to speak lightly against the PM. If that is the case, how can anyone meet them, he asked, responding to the Congress’ allegation that state leaders are not getting time to meet Central ministers. The former CM said the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has not reached half of the women beneficiaries, while only Rs 50 lakh out of Rs 2 crore MLA grants were released, and funds are not released for SC/ST welfare projects. The BJP will launch an agitation to expose the government’s failures, he said. Yediyurappa admitted that the appointment of Leader of Opposition is delayed, but they will try to expedite the process. He rubbished allegations that BJP leaders are trying to poach Congress legislators. Siddaramaiah hits back Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the BJP leader’s allegations as misleading. He said he is ready to go with Yediyurappa if he takes an all-party delegation to the Centre to demand drought relief. “The Centre, which was supposed to release drought relief as per NDRF rules, is delaying it unnecessarily. If you take an all-party delegation in this regard, I will come with you,” the CM told the BJP leader. He said it is not true that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has not reached half of the women of the state; in fact 1.08 crore women had successfully registered for it in October, and they will implement it successfully. Don’t want ‘Z’ Plus security: Yediyurappa Former CM BS Yediyurappa said the Centre has offered him ‘Z’ Plus security, but he has informed the Union Home Minister that he does not want it, as it will restrict people from meeting him. “I am convincing the Home Minister that I do not need it,” he said, adding that the current security is adequate for him. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp