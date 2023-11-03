Karnataka BJP plans orientation camp for corporators

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In order to get updated about the state of affairs in Karnataka as well as in the country, the BJP is holding a two-day orientation programme for its members of various municipal corporations. As many as 197 corporators of seven corporations will be taking part in the programme to be held here from Friday. While the programme will be inaugurated by state BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh will deliver the valedictory address.

Detailing the programme’s agenda, MLA Arvind Bellad said it is a routine programme to be conducted for every wing of the party and elected representatives, with no specific intention behind it, including the upcoming General Election. Senior party leaders will guide corporators in six different sessions.

The attendees would be made aware of the economic condition and law and order situation in the state and how the Congress government was dragging its feet in effectively implementing its five guarantees that were promised during the Assembly polls. As the government has failed in the execution of these guarantees, a majority of people have not got benefits. These things would be explained to them, the MLA added.

Another major session would be on social and economic changes seen in the country during the last nine years of the Narendra Modi government and how welfare programmes of the NDA dispensation have trickled down and benefited the poor. This apart, the attendees would be made aware of the history of the BJP and its electoral progress over the years, Bellad said.

Stating that another intention of holding the orientation programme was to foster close coordination among party members, who would be in the camp for two days. He said they are also being trained in the effective use of new-age modes of communication, such as social media, apart from learning to respond to the problems of the public, and have better communication with people, Bellad added.

