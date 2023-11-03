Karnataka govt preps to accept caste census, BJP meets state BC leaders in Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP top brass that held a meeting with three senior Karnataka party leaders -- KS Eshwarappa, Kota Srinivasa Pujary and PC Mohan -- who hail from the backward class communities, in New Delhi on Thursday,

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hails from the backward Kuruba community, had recently declared that his government will soon accept the State Backward Classes Commission’s socio-economic caste survey report, which the previous governments did not dare to accept.

It is in this connection that BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, along with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held a meeting with the state’s leaders for over an hour. They discussed repercussions of the release of the caste census report on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

The leaders had told their leadership that the forward communities in the state are likely to oppose the report findings. In turn, the senior leaders suggested they be cautious, while issuing statements on the sensitive issue. Appointment of LoP, state BJP not discussed?

As three senior leaders met the BJP top brass, speculation was also rife that the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and new BJP state chief would be on agenda. But BJP sources maintained that the high command held a meeting of about 40 backward class leaders from across the country to discuss various issues, taking their suggestions for the ensuing polls to five states and also the 2024 LS polls.

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Sushil Kumar Modi, among others held discussions with leaders from the different states. The strategy to take the backward class communities into confidence and ensure they are with the party was discussed, according to sources.

Issues, including the Centre’s contribution to the uplift of the backward classes, and to publicise it ahead of the LS polls were also discussed at length, they added. As for Karnataka, the issue of the drought situation was discussed, as the BJP state unit will embark on a study trip on Friday.

“The leaders asked about the initiative taken by the Congress government in Karnataka to tackle the situation, but we informed that except for making the government bankrupt by introducing guarantees, it has not done anything. The issue of the appointment of the Leader of Opposition and new BJP state president has not been discussed,” Eshwarappa told The New Indian Express.

