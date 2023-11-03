Home States Karnataka

Karnataka state government to open 65 public health centres in Kalyana Karnataka region

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao acknowledged that Kalyana Karnataka has a shortfall of about 65 primary health centres and his government is committed to rectifying this imbalance.

In government hospitals, plans are being made to build special rooms of two types.

By PTI

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday said it has decided to open 65 primary health centres in 'Kalyana Karnataka' (earlier known as Hyderabad-Karnataka region).

"It is planned to start 65 primary health centres from the current year itself in collaboration with Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board," he said in a statement on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the minister also said that repairing the building of all district hospitals, taluk hospitals, and community health centres in the state is one of the government's priorities.

