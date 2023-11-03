Karnataka state government to open 65 public health centres in Kalyana Karnataka region

By PTI

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday said it has decided to open 65 primary health centres in 'Kalyana Karnataka' (earlier known as Hyderabad-Karnataka region).

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao acknowledged that Kalyana Karnataka has a shortfall of about 65 primary health centres and his government is committed to rectifying this imbalance.

"It is planned to start 65 primary health centres from the current year itself in collaboration with Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board," he said in a statement on social media platform X.

ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮಾರು 65 ಪ್ರಾಥಮಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕೇಂದ್ರಗಳ ಕೊರತೆ ಇದ್ದು, ಈ ಅಸಮತೋಲನ ಸರಿಪಡಿಸಲು ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ.



ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಮಂಡಳಿಯ ಸಹಯೋಗದೊಂದಿಗೆ 65 ಪ್ರಾಥಮಿಕ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಕೇಂದ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಪ್ರಸಕ್ತ ವರ್ಷದಿಂದಲೇ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸಲು ಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.‌



ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗಳು, ತಾಲ್ಲೂಕು… — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the minister also said that repairing the building of all district hospitals, taluk hospitals, and community health centres in the state is one of the government's priorities.

