No differences among Congress leaders: Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Hinting at dissident activities in the Congress after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Thursday said that right now, there are no differences among leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, within the party.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed that BJP leaders have been purposely airing false allegations against the Congress, as they have no issues to talk about. He said Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal have directed the MLAs not to show favour for or against the CM or DCM in future too.

Venugopal and Surjewala were in Bengaluru, where they met the CM and DCM to discussed and strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Brushing aside alleged statements by BJP leaders that the Congress government would collapse after the 2024 polls, Rajanna, who is also the Hassan district in-charge minister, however said that the party high command will address political differences, even if any were to show after next year’s election. The state government is serious about the upcoming BBMP elections and is thinking of dividing the Palike into three divisions, he added.

